Greenlight Capital Cuts Consol Coal, Exits Intel

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Greenlight Capital sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

CONSOL Coal

The firm reduced its position in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) by 24.84%. The trade had an impact of -10.26% on the portfolio.

The company, which operates thermal coal operations in Pennsylvania, has a market cap of $130.98 million and an enterprise value of $332.54 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -2.08% and return on assets of -0.87% are outperforming 54% of companies in the other energy sources industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.39.

AerCap

The AerCap Holdings NV (AER) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -1.49%.

The aircraft leasing company has a market cap of $6.09 billion and an enterprise value of $34.05 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of -0.19% and return on assets of -0.04% are underperforming 62% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.1 is below the industry median of 0.33.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Donald Smith & Co with 3.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 3.05% and Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.09%.

Intel

The firm exited its Intel Corp. (INTC) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -1.27%.

The chipmaker has a market cap of $246 billion and an enterprise value of $259 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 26.69% and return on assets of 14.21% are outperforming 89% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.66.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72% and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45%.

Ingredion

The firm closed its Ingredion Inc. (INGR) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -1.27%.

The company, which manufactures ingredients for the food, beverage, paper and personal care industries, a market cap of $5.91 billion and an enterprise value of $7.59 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.67% and return on assets of 5.45% are outperforming 66% of companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.29.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.58% of outstanding shares, followed by Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.72%, the Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.81% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67%.

Synnex

The firm trimmed its position in Synnex Corp. (SNX) by 26.88%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.84%.

The company, which provides wholesale IT integration, distribution and outsourcing services, has a market cap of $4.55 billion and an enterprise value of $5.75 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.14% and return on assets of 4.21% are outperforming 71% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.57 is above the industry median of 2.41.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Einhorn with 0.39% of outstanding shares, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.16%.

The Chemours

The Chemours Co . (CC) position was trimmed by 14.76%, impacting the portfolio by -0.77%.

The chemicals provider a market cap of $4.20 billion and an enterprise value of $7.37 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of 30.88% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 3.1% is underperforming 53% of companies in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.26.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Einhorn with 1.57% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

