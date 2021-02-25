>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Target Debuts Apple Shopping Destination With Expanded Footprint, Extended Assortment and Enhanced Services

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:TGT +1.13%

- Target will double Apple's footprint in select Target stores and expand offerings in stores and online

- Enhanced experience includes specialized training from Apple for Target team members

- New initiative builds on the success the retailer has established with other national brand partners, including Disney, Ulta Beauty and Levi Strauss & Co.

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced an enhanced Apple shopping experience for its guests. The new shopping experience debuts online and will begin rolling out in select locations this month, with additional locations scheduled to roll out by the end of this fall.

A concept illustration of the new Apple destination at Target, currently rolling out in select locations

The retail collaboration builds on Target and Apple's more than 15-year relationship by combining Apple's latest products with the convenient shopping experience and fulfillment services Target's guests love. The new shopping destination offers an even easier way to shop for Apple products at Target by bringing these products and accessories together in one space that has been designed for guests to experience new products through demonstrations and knowledgeable Target Tech Consultants, who will receive specialized training from Apple.

"Apple products are popular with Target's guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target. "This new model was created with Target's guests in mind, and we'll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year."

This new initiative with Apple builds on Target's success with other strategic partners, including Disney, Ulta Beauty and most recently, Levi Strauss & Co., making Target the ultimate destination for the most sought-after national brands, alongside its stable of coveted owned brands. Target and Apple collaborated on the enhanced experience, which extends the assortment of Apple products at Target. The dedicated space features new lighting fixtures and displays for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV and other Apple accessories. On Target.com or via the Target app, guests will now find a dedicated Apple experience that features an extended assortment of Apple accessories.

In addition to this new buying experience, guests can take advantage of all the benefits of shopping at Target when they visit the dedicated in-store and online Apple shopping destination. This includes enjoying 5% off their Apple purchases when using their Target RedCard, as well as Target's convenient pickup and delivery options, including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt.

Store List
The dedicated Apple shopping destinations will begin setting at the following 17 Target stores, with additional locations rolling out in 2021 and beyond:

T2180 (Monticello, MN)
T0324 (San Jose, CA)
T1397 (Oklahoma City, OK)
T2516 (Allen, TX)
T1766 (Hurst, TX)
T1797 (Austin, TX)
T1032 (Irving, TX)
T1354 (San Antonio, TX)
T0687 (Gainesville, FL)
T1790 (Orlando, FL)
T1820 (Clearwater, FL)
T2848 (Miami, FL)
T1159 (North Wales, PA)
T2764 (Newark, DE)
T1266 (Woburn, MA)
T1532 (Nashua, NH)
T1915 (Latham, NY)

For visual assets, visit Target's Press Room.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-debuts-apple-shopping-destination-with-expanded-footprint-extended-assortment-and-enhanced-services-301235104.html

SOURCE Target Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)