Goal Acquisitions Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Connection With Its Upsized Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: PUCKU) (the "Company") today announced that it has completed the sale of the full 3,375,000 units pursuant to the underwriters' over-allotment option granted in connection with the Company's initial public offering. The units sold pursuant to the over-allotment option were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating additional gross proceeds of $33,750,000 to the Company and bringing the total gross proceeds of the initial public offering to $258,750,000.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering, including the over-allotment option, and simultaneous private placement of units, an aggregate of $258,750,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the offering) was placed in trust.

The units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "PUCKU" on February 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "PUCK" and "PUCKW", respectively.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering.

About Goal Acquisitions Corp.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company may pursue a business combination opportunity in any business or industry it chooses although it currently intends to focus on sports assets globally. The Company is an emerging growth company as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the proceeds thereof, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the prospectus used in connection with the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

