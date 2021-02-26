>
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2748)

Marathon Capital Cuts e.l.f. Beauty, Facebook

Firm's largest sales of the 4th quarter

February 26, 2021 | About: ELF -1.47% HDS +0% GRUB +1.21% UBER +1.46% JAX +0.12% FB +3.5%

Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Marathon Capital Management sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

e.l.f. Beauty

The e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) position was trimmed by 73.27%, impacting the portfolio by -15.13%.

The U.S. cosmetic company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and an enterprise value of $1.42 billion.

b426ed3656c80373451e5ebb9d8b59dd.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.36% and return on assets of 1.27% are underperforming 60% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.23.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 3.21% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.85% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.51%.

HD Supply

The HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) stake was closed, impacting the portfolio by -11.26%.

The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion and an enterprise value of $7.87 billion.

98ec888499c62c553e3366241d6837fc.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6out of 10. The return on equity of 109.91% and return on assets of 38.7% are outperforming 100% of companies in the industrial distribution industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.54 is above the industry median of 0.6.

GrubHub

The firm trimmed its GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) stake by 21%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.74%.

The company, which provides an online takeout food platform for diners and restaurants, has a market cap of $6.11 billion and an enterprise value of $6.31 billion.

0496b05c7aec1f5456ec67eb5baa85c9.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -10.66% and return on assets of -6.36% are underperforming 67% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.67.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.22% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56% and Simons' firm with 0.13%.

Uber

The firm cut its Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) stake by 6.34%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.96%.

The company has a market cap of $103.67 billion and an enterprise value of $106.37 billion.

d8cb31df8f8f85fb7a69106c97a9944d.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 1 out of 10. The return on equity of -60.12% and return on assets of -22.23% are outperforming 87% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.74.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.50% and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.14%.

J. Alexander's

The firm exited its position in J. Alexander's Holdings Inc. (JAX). The portfolio was impacted by -0.54%.

The U.S. restaurant operator has a market cap of $128.70 million and an enterprise value of $223.30 million.

5896b04e7d127e1f74fda637a306d951.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -21.1% and return on assets of -9.96% are underperforming 63% of companies in the in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.16 is below the industry median of 0.37.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Simons' firm with 1.44% of outstanding shares and Royce with 0.479%.

Facebook

The firm trimmed its position in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 3.38%. The trade had an impact of -0.48% on the portfolio.

The online social network has a market cap of $757 billion and an enterprise value of $705 billion.

da33b275d8022f21ead19aa397fe09df.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.89% and return on assets of 20.32% are outperforming 83% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.82.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Coleman with 0.31% of outstanding shares, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Tiziano Frateschi
