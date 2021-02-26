Republic Services Salutes Essential Workers with Additional 'Committed to Serve' Awards

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. has provided additional recognition to its 28,000 frontline employees with $500 "Committed to Serve" awards, thanking them for their dedication and service to communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The multimillion-dollar "Committed to Serve" initiative was launched by Republic Services in April 2020 to support its essential workers and small businesses across the country during this time of unprecedented challenges.

"The extraordinary efforts of our employees, including our essential workers, over the past year allowed Republic Services to remain fully operational throughout the pandemic," said Jon Vander Ark, president. "Toward the end of 2020, we made the decision to continue to acknowledge their relentless commitment through an additional $500 'Committed to Serve' award."

Republic Services launched its innovative "Committed to Serve" initiative early in the pandemic with multiple benefits designed to support frontline employees, customers and local communities. As part of the more than $30 million initiative, the Company purchased weekly meals from independently owned restaurants for employees and their families, and provided $11 million worth of gift cards to employees to spend in the local economy.

In addition, the Company contributed $3 million in funding for small business revitalization projects through "Committed to Serve" grants from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation. These grants will support revitalization projects at more than 135 small businesses in 25 markets across the country. The majority of the supported businesses are minority- or women-owned, and all are cornerstones of their local communities.

Other benefits provided to employees during this time included additional paid time off to cope with COVID illnesses or quarantine as well as a guaranteed 30 hours of pay for eligible employees.

