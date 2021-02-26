>
Western Midstream Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 10-K

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:WES -2.46%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the report is available for viewing and downloading on the Western Midstream website at www.westernmidstream.com. Unitholders may request hard copies of the report, which contains WES's audit financial statements, free of charge, by emailing [email protected] or by submitting a written request to Western Midstream Partners, LP at the following address: 9950 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 2800, The Woodlands, TX 77380, Attention: Western Midstream Investor Relations.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Kristen S. Shults
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
[email protected]
832.636.6000

Abby Dempsey
Investor Relations Supervisor
[email protected]
832.636.6000

(PRNewsfoto/Western Midstream Partners, LP)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-midstream-announces-filing-of-annual-report-on-form-10-k-301236622.html

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP


