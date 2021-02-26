Yelp Inc (YELP) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Yelp Inc is a provider of online platforms to connect buyers and sellers. It generates revenue by selling advertising space to businesses mainly in the United States. Yelp Inc has a market cap of $2.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.710000 with and P/S ratio of 3.18. Yelp Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Yelp Inc. .

For the last quarter Yelp Inc reported a revenue of $233.2 million, compared with the revenue of $268.8 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $872.9 million, a decrease of 13.9% from the previous year. For the last five years Yelp Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 10.4% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was 27 cents for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $0.62 in the previous year. The Yelp Inc had an operating margin of -4%, compared with the operating margin of 3.5% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Yelp Inc is -1.65%. The profitability rank of the company is 4 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Yelp Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $595.9 million, compared with $170.3 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $148.9 million, compared with $174.8 million in the previous year. Yelp Inc has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Administrative Officer Laurence Wilson sold 3,733 shares of YELP stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $35.51. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

Chief Administrative Officer Laurence Wilson sold 39,160 shares of YELP stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $36.81. The price of the stock has increased by 2.44% since.

