>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3355) 

Ruane Cunniff Comments on Arista Networks

Guru stock highlight

February 26, 2021 | About: ANET -0.15%

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is projected to report a year-over-year decline in revenues in 2020, largely caused by a pullback in infrastructure spending at Facebook and Microsoft, Arista's two largest customers in the early part of the year. However, the company returned to growth in the fourth quarter, and customer spending patterns suggest Arista is poised to grow at a healthy pace in 2021 and beyond. Notably, we believe Arista is well positioned to benefit from a coming upgrade cycle, which is expected to see many cloud network providers replace their existing switch hardware with the latest 400G high-speed switches. Importantly,Arista's 400G product lineup has been well received, with our research suggesting the company is defending its leading market position in high-speed switches successfully. We continue to believe that Arista's unique software-first approach to design and quality assurance together with its supremely talented management allow it to create superior products.

Arista's shares appreciated rapidly as fears over weak demand from its top customers abated in the latter part of the year. We recently trimmed the position as the business's valuation grew more challenging, but Arista remains a holding in the portfolio given its inherent advantages and market tailwinds.

From Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund 2020 annual report.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)