Globant Files Annual Report for 2020

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company (the "Company"), announced that, on February 26, 2021, the Company filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 20-F (the "2020 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com . Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. Requests can be directed to: Globant S.A., 37A Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855, Luxembourg.

