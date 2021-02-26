>
Globant Files Annual Report for 2020

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:GLOB +0.45%

PR Newswire

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 26, 2021

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company (the "Company"), announced that, on February 26, 2021, the Company filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 20-F (the "2020 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. Requests can be directed to: Globant S.A., 37A Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855, Luxembourg.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant)

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 16,250 employees and we are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Contact
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-files-annual-report-for-2020-301236586.html

SOURCE Globant


