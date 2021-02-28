>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2534) 

3 Stocks Growing Free Cash Flow Fast

These businesses have the potential to continue growing

February 28, 2021 | About: BABA -1.01% NVDA +3.06% PYPL +2.33%

If you are in search of investment opportunities amid U.S.-listed equities, you may want to have a look at the stocks listed below, as they have grown their free cash flow (FCF) remarkably over recent years. This should allow them more flexibility for financing the advancement of projects and returning cash to shareholders.

Wall Street is also quite positive about these stocks, as sell-side analysts have issued optimistic ratings for them.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

The first company investors should have a look at is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), a Chinese internet retail giant.

The below table shows that the free cash flow per share has grown by 6.6% over the last 12 months, by 28.30% per year over the last five years and by 60% per year over the last 10 years.

The company is expected to increase earnings at an annual average growth rate of 3.5% over the next five years.

On Wall Street, as of February, the stock has 18 strong buys, 29 buys and one hold recommendation rating for an average target price of $325.22 per share, reflecting a 36.8% upside from Friday's closing price of $237.76 per share.

The share price has climbed 12.69% over the past year through Friday for a market capitalization of $644.92 billion and a 52-week range of $169.95 to $319.32.

NVIDIA Corp

The second company investors should have a look at is NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), a Santa Clara, California-based producer of graphics processing units and system on chip units for the consumer electronics, computer hardware, semiconductors and video game industries.

The below table illustrates that the free cash flow per share increased 8.1% over the last 12 months, 33.80% per year over the last five years and by 25.90% per year over the last 10 years.

For the next five years, earnings per share are forecasted to increase by a 23% annual average growth rate.

On Wall Street, as of February, the stock has seven strong buys, 14 buys, 15 holds, one underperform and one sell recommendation rating. The average target price of $627.87 reflects a 14.5% upside from the share price of $548.58 at close on Friday.

The share price has grown 98.45% over the past year through Friday for a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a forward dividend yield of 0.12% (based on a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents to be paid on March 31) and a 52-week range of $180.68 to $614.90.

PayPal Holdings Inc

The third company investors should have a look at is PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), a San Jose, California-based provider of an online payment system to consumers and merchants worldwide.

The below table exhibits that the free cash flow per share has grown by 48.30% over the last 12 months and by 22.50% per year over the last five years.

Looking ahead, analysts estimate earnings per share will increase by 22.24% on average every year over the next five years.

On Wall Street, as of February, the stock has 14 strong buys, 18 buys and 12 hold recommendation ratings for a target price of $308.04, representing an 18.55% upside from Friday's closing price of $259.85 per share.

The share price has added 130.24% over the past year through Friday, determining a market capitalization of $304.33 billion and a 52-week range of $82.07 to $309.14.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)