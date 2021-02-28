AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. AGNC Investment Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis, financed through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. AGNC Investment Corp has a market cap of $8.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.030000 . The dividend yield of AGNC Investment Corp stocks is 9.23%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AGNC Investment Corp. .

At the end of the fiscal year, AGNC Investment Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $1 billion, compared with $831.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $177.0 million, compared with $228.0 million in the previous year. AGNC Investment Corp has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

