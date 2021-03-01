>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing on or About March 1, 2021

March 01, 2021 | About: NAS:VTIQU +0.84%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: VTIQU) (the "Company") today announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 34,500,000 units completed on January 11, 2021 may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about March 1, 2021. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VTIQU," and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "VTIQ" and "VTIQW," respectively.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus on businesses in the industrial technology, transportation and smart mobility industries.

Cowen and Company, LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as the joint book-running managers of the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:
Gladstone Place Partners
Lauren Odell / Danielle Belopotosky
212-230-5930

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectoiq-acquisition-corp-ii-announces-the-separate-trading-of-its-class-a-common-stock-and-warrants-commencing-on-or-about-march-1-2021-301237010.html

SOURCE VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)