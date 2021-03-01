>
Articles 

Nova Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Company Website

March 01, 2021 | About: XTAE:NVMI +2.09% FRA:NMR -6.94% NAS:NVMI +4.87%

PR Newswire

REHOVOT, Israel, March 1, 2021

REHOVOT, Israel, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, is available through its website (https://www.novami.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

Nova Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nova)

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the most advanced semiconductor devices' development and production. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields, and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Find additional information at https://www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on NASDAQ and TASE under the symbol NVMI.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446151/Nova_Logo.jpg

Company Contact:
Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail: [email protected]
https://www.novami.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nova-announces-availability-of-annual-report-on-form-20-f-through-company-website-301237415.html

SOURCE Nova


