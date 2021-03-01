>
Hollywood Casino Joliet Partnering With Illinois Department of Public Health to Host COVID-19 Mobile Testing Program

March 01, 2021 | About: NAS:PENN +9.05%


Hollywood Casino Joliet (“Hollywood Casino” or the “Casino”) announced today that it is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (“IDPH”) to host a COVID-19 mobile testing program in the casino’s parking lot. The IDPH will set up and operate the mobile testing program at Hollywood Casino every Sunday in March and the first Sunday in April.



“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide our parking lot as a COVID-19 testing site to help fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Lydia Garvey, Vice President and General Manager at Hollywood Casino Joliet. “Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our community as we all work together towards ending the pandemic.”



The IDPH’s mobile testing program in Hollywood Casino’s parking lot will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on March 7, March 14, March 20, March 27, and April 3. Individuals seeking COVID-19 tests will not need a photo ID nor need to be showing signs of symptoms to receive a test. The mobile testing program accepts insurance, however an insurance card is not necessary to be tested. For the uninsured or if insurance does not cover the cost of the test, the state of Illinois will cover the cost.



The COVID-19 mobile testing program will use anterior nares swabs to test patients, with specimens being shipped to a lab to run on a polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”) testing machine which makes it possible to detect COVID-19 with a very high degree of accuracy. Individuals tested will receive a phone call between 4-7 days from the date of their test from the number 888-297-7208. Patients who miss the call will be requested to call back in order to receive results as they cannot be left via voicemail.



About Hollywood Casino Joliet



Conveniently located off I-80 in Joliet, Illinois, Hollywood Casino offers over 50,000 square-feet of action and excitement from some of the hottest slots and video poker machines. Hit it big on 26 gaming tables and relax in our hotel featuring 100 hotel rooms. Dine like a star at any of our first-class restaurants and dining outlets. For more information, visit [url="]www.hollywoodcasinojoliet.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005931/en/


