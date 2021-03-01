>
Jamf boosts macOS security capabilities with the acquisition of security and compliance solutions created by cmdSecurity

March 01, 2021 | About: JAMF +5.75%

MINNEAPOLIS, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it has acquired the technical assets of cmdSecurity, which includes cmdReporter, a suite of security and compliance tools purpose-built for macOS. With cmdReporter, Jamf will further extend the security capabilities of its expansive Apple Enterprise Management platform.

“Securing employee computers is a critical function of IT security, especially in these times of remote work,” said Josh Stein, Jamf director, security product strategy. “Compliance and auditing standards exist to ensure that a baseline of security best practices are in place to guard against the myriad of cybersecurity risks that have the potential to cause damaged reputations and financial losses.”

This is where cmdReporter comes in. These tools were created by cmdSecurity, an IT security firm founded in the Washington D.C. area, in 2015, by Daniel Griggs and Eric Metzger. cmdReporter collects and streams macOS telemetry data to preferred SIEM or logging tools, while exceeding compliance standards and auditing requirements for IT security teams. As part of the acquisition of the cmdReporter suite of tools, the creators have joined the Jamf team.

“We created cmdReporter to provide a secure Mac experience for all types of organizations big and small,” said Dan Griggs, co-founder of cmdReporter. “By joining forces with Jamf, we will have the resources and expertise to bring some truly amazing security products to market.”

macOS security is a critical element of Apple Enterprise Management. cmdReporter bolsters Jamf’s flagship macOS security offerings, Jamf Pro and Jamf Protect, allowing Jamf to better serve customers in industries that have strong levels of oversight and control such as governments, financial, healthcare, energy and education institutions. cmdReporter is an agent-only solution that brings a wider range of endpoint telemetry data and automated macOS configuration audits, like CIS, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, and the DISA STIG.

Jamf will leverage cmdReporter functionality with Jamf Pro and Jamf Protect to expand Jamf’s purpose-built, macOS security capabilities that include protecting enterprises and their people, processes and data. Details regarding availability of these capabilities through Jamf will be announced in the near future.

"Delivering a secure experience while protecting our user’s privacy is a top priority here at Jamf," said Dean Hager, Jamf CEO. "We see a continued demand for security and compliance within the enterprise. This acquisition will only deepen Jamf's expansion of those capabilities.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Jordyn DiOrio | [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond | [email protected]

