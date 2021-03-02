Community Bancorp. to Share Investor Presentation on Live Webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 11th

DERBY, Vt., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bancorp., (OTCQX:CMTV) the parent company of Community National Bank, a 12-branch community bank located in Vermont, today announced that Kathryn Austin, President and CEO and Louise Bonvechio, CFO, will present a company introduction live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com at noon ET on March 11th.

DATE: March 11, 2021

TIME: 12:00 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3pzliV5

The presentation will be a live, interactive online event where investors are able to ask the company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation on the day of the event and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event atwww.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Community Bancorp. Highlights

Q4 2020 earnings were $3.2 million or $0.60 per share, a 34% increase from Q4 2019

or per share, a 34% increase from Q4 2019 2020 full-year earnings were $10.8 million , or $2.03 per share, a 22% increase from 2019

, or per share, a 22% increase from 2019 Total assets as of December 31, 2020 were $918.2 million , a 24% increase from 2019

About Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp. is the parent company of Community National Bank, a 12-branch community bank located in Vermont, with headquarters near the Canadian border. Serving Vermont communities for more than 165 years, the bank offers a complete line of personal and business financial services, with a commercial customer base that includes everything from hardware stores to hotels, loggers to high-end furniture makers, as well as maple syrup producers, artisanal cheesemakers and craft brewers. The bank also supports non-profit organizations and local governments.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-bancorp-to-share-investor-presentation-on-live-webcast-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-march-11th-301238453.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com