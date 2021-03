Mario Gabelli Comments on Swedish Match

produces tobacco products that include snus and snuff, chewing tobacco, cigars, and lights. The company has been benefiting from the growth of the smokeless tobacco market in both Scandinavia and the U.S., as public smoking bans and health concerns are driving consumers to seek alternative tobacco products to cigarettes. The company has a rapidly growing tobacco-free nicotine pouch product called ZYN that is growing rapidly in the U.S. and Scandinavia, and is driving growth in its mass market cigar business through its new natural leaf products. Driven by ZYN, we expect Swedish Match to continue to grow its smokeless business globally, and the company could be an attractive takeover candidate for a global tobacco company that wants to increase its presence in the smokeless segment.

Trades, From Mario Gabelli Portfolio )'s Gabelli Value 25 Fund fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder

Swedish Match AB (6.9%) ( OSTO:SWMA ) (SWMA – $77.52/SEK 637.80 – Stockholm Stock Exchange)