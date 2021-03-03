TronTV Selects Kubient as Premiere Transparent Programmatic Partner for Ad Fraud Prevention Through KAI

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW), the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, today announced its partnership with TronTV , the free AVOD streaming service reaching 85 million monthly viewers, as the platform's first premiere programmatic partner to detect ad fraud. The partnership will mark Kubient's first play in the desktop app space.

"As fraud continues to be prevalent in the media space, it continues to grow in the OTT video space which can be problematic for brands" said Bruce Warshaw, VP of Programmatic at Kubient. "We look forward to working with TronTV to ensure its ecosystem remains premium and free of ad fraud, continuing to attract advertisers to its platform."

TronTV turned to Kubient for its expertise in fraud prevention and its proprietary Kubient Artificial Intelligence (KAI) to identify, flag, and prevent ad fraud in real time, enabling advertisers to bid on inventory without hesitation for fear of fraudulent traffic. TronTV has a unique advertising experience because their content and ads are distributed through multiple owned and operated platforms.

Through the partnership, advertisers and TronTV will both have more visibility and transparency during the programmatic process, allowing TronTV to better understand the advertisers buying inventory and giving the advertisers more insight on the inventory and traffic they are purchasing.

"With an AVOD business model, we're committed to providing a quality ad experience for our users, as well as providing a premium environment for our advertisers," said Nick Brondo, Head of Global Programmatic Ad Partnerships & Platform at TronTV. "Fraud continues to negatively impact the advertisers and publishers, which is why we're partnering with a leader like Kubient, to help keep our platform safe."

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. Kubient's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit www.kubient.com .

About TronTv

TronTv is an entertainment focused VOD platform that reaches over 83 million users each month. Our publishing footprint spans both web and CTV platforms reaching the consumer where they consume content. We now offer localized content in 16 languages.

Content spans from Entertainment News, Movie Trailers, Video Game News and Game Play, Sports, Travel and Food.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

