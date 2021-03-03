>
Tiziano Frateschi
5 Guru Stocks Boosting Book Value

Honda Motor makes the list

March 03, 2021 | About: MTH -0.81% ABG +1.34% LCII +2.29% LEN.B -2.84% HMC +2.71%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned stocks have grown their book value per share over the past decade through March 3.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company's true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

Honda Motor

The book value per share of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has risen 7.90% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 0.63 and the price-tangible book ratio is 0.69.

The company, which manufactures automobiles, motorcycles and power products, has a market cap of $49.17 billion.

5554db4304fa745dee458c674973c5c5.png

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 6.84% margin of safety at $28.48. The share price has been as high as $30.21 and as low as $19.38 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 5.73% below its 52-week high and 46.96% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 12.57.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.23% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Lennar

Lennar Corp.'s (LEN.B) book value per share has grown 16% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 1.42 and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.78.

The U.S. homebuilder has a market cap of $25.17 billion and an enterprise value of $29.78 billion.

52f33b8a308e4412c30593e93243711b.png

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 70.34% margin of safety at $66.37. The share price has been as high as $76.70 and as low as $18.87 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 13.47% below its 52-week high and 251.72% above its 52-week low.

With 0.25% of outstanding shares, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

LCI Industries

LCI Industries Inc.'s (LCII) book value per share has grown 13.30% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 4.01 and the price-tangible book ratio is 111.27.

The company, which operates in the vehicles and parts industry, has a market cap of $3.61 billion.

3f2f593008c539f4d89acfe9a95473f5.png

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 19.45% margin of safety at $143.54. The share price has been as high as $154.78 and as low as $55.29 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 7.26% below its 52-week high and 159.26% above its 52-week low.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2.37% of outstanding shares.

Asbury

The book value per share of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) has grown 12.80% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio and the price-tangible book ratio are both 3.69.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and an enterprise value of $5.47 billion.

9e7927ca322d27ff4f0d5ae205831e1c.png

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 53.94% margin of safety at $172.15. The share price has been as high as $176.21 and as low as $39.36 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 2.31% below its 52-week high and 337.37% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 13.11.

With 0.22% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp.'s (MTH) book value per share has grown 15.20% over the past decade. The price-book ratio and the price-tangible book ratio are both 1.39.

The American residential construction company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and an enterprise value of $3.48 billion.

c9b27b09fb8d039b5635f4605213b463.png

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 28.20% margin of safety at $84.67. The share price has been as high as $84.68 and as low as $25.24 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 27.67% below its 52-week high and 235.46% above its 52-week low.

Fisher is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 3.64% of outstanding shares followed by Renaissance Technologies with 0.41% and Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

