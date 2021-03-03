Aging in Place Checklist Helps Consumers Improve Accessibility

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize.com, a leader in the home improvement and home services industry, published a new report and infographic informing seniors and their families about important home renovations that can enable people to live safely in their existing homes for as long as possible.

The report and infographic are available here: Making your home more accessible: A checklist

Given that 10,000 people turn 65 years old daily and that 13% of Americans are over age 65 now, aging in place is an important topic for a large segment of the population. By 2030, 18% of U.S. residents are expected to be 65 years old or more. Modernize helps more than 300,000 homeowners annually connect with contractors who can offer home accessibility enhancements.

In a January 2021 survey of more than 3,200 homeowners, 57% of Modernize homeowners said COVID-19 has impacted their timeline for aging in place home improvements. In the next 12 months, 63% of homeowners said they will explore accessibility projects for their home.

"Small improvements can make a big difference when it comes to improving safety and accessibility," notes Gregg Hicks, vice president for Modernize.com. "It's possible to implement changes over time, and it is a good idea to get ahead of modifications so that they are made before they are absolutely essential."

Inexpensive and simple aging in place adjustments include:

Adding grab bars in bathroom

Improving lighting in hallways, bathrooms and bedrooms

Replacing faucets with levered or motion-sensing models

Installing a shower seat

Adding detachable and adjustable showerheads (with at least a six-foot reach)

Other improvements can be best accomplished with the help of a skilled contractor including:

Modernize's new infographic outlines a comprehensive set of improvements to support aging in place, from basic do-it-yourself fixes, through minor and major construction projects. It also highlights important services such as home security systems and medical alerts.

"Due to COVID-19, occupancy in assisted-living and long-term care facilities is currently at a 15-year low," observes Hicks. "Making a range of improvements to existing homes can help homeowners continue to live safely and independently for a longer period of time."

Hicks is passionate about aging in place and can advise seniors and their families on practical solutions to make that possible.

