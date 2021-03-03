>
General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:GD +0.16%

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., March 3, 2021

RESTON, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 7, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 9, 2021. This is the 24th consecutive annual dividend increase authorized by the General Dynamics board, and represents an 8.2% increase over last year's dividend.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-board-increases-dividend-301239918.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


