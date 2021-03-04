Innovative Claims Solution from LexisNexis Risk Solutions Delivers Verified Data in Near Real-Time to Streamline the Total Loss Claims Process and Improve Cycle Time

ATLANTA, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced the development of LexisNexis VINsights®, an innovative solution that will improve the total loss claims management process by reducing the time it takes to settle a claim. VINsights will deliver the information an adjuster needs in near real-time, including the registered owner name, titled owner name and lienholder data. Lienholder data includes lien payoff information, branded title status and owed state taxes and fees.

"Total loss frequency is increasing and settling these claims quickly can be a real challenge due to the wide variety of data that is required," said Frank Cesario, Director of Claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "By conveniently aggregating critical auto and vehicle data points, VINsights helps adjusters spend less time verifying information, which helps expedite the claims process."

VINsights reduces the need for data look-up by automatically ingesting data from multiple sources, eliminates administrative errors through automated data verification, and improves claims accuracy by providing thorough and actionable information. Data is verified and delivered directly into the claims management system to help carriers expedite the total loss settlement process and improve their customer experience. An improved claims experience is important to consumers. In 2020, more than 6% of insureds switched insurance carriers within 90 days of a total loss, with some insurers experiencing more significant attrition.1

Mark Breading, Partner at the insurance advisory firm Strategy Meets Action commented on the solution saying "VINsights is one of those rare solutions with the potential to deliver strong benefits to all parties involved. Policyholders get faster resolution of their claims and are more satisfied. Adjusters don't have to spend time on the drudgery of data collection and can focus on more high value activities. And insurers benefit from increased customer satisfaction, which drives higher retention."

"As a result of customer demand, quick claims processing has become a key differentiator among insurers," said Cesario. "Carriers who utilize innovative solutions like VINsights are able to more quickly and confidently close total loss claims and deliver a better customer experience."

1 LexisNexis Risk Solutions proprietary analysis.

