Injecting Hope: TCS Debuts a People-Centric Solution for COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Management

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has announced the launch of the TCS COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Management Suite. This suite of modular, easy-to-deploy solutions streamlines every stage of the end-to-end testing and vaccination journeys, enabling more individuals to get tested and vaccinated faster and return to normal life experiences.

Behind every vaccination or test for COVID-19 is the highly complex orchestration of multiple stakeholders – from manufacturing to transportation, allocation to storage, distribution to scheduling, and reporting to monitoring. There is an opportunity to provide a seamless process across the entire value chain to prevent issues that could slow down testing and vaccinations.

In designing its new solution suite, TCS emulated the example of successful retailers and other consumer-centric enterprises and adopted their proven, people-centric approach to optimizing the testing and vaccination ecosystems. Further, given the urgency of the problem, re-purposing proven use cases from other consumer-facing industries helped speed up the design of an end-to-end solution.

"The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone," said Debashis Ghosh, Business Group Head – Life Sciences, Healthcare and Public Sector, TCS. "TCS' suite of COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Management solutions is built to enable transparency, ease of access, and equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy."

The TCS COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Management Suite leverages AI, robotics, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as TCS' extensive network of leading technology partners. This suite transforms all five stages of the testing and vaccination journeys: research & manufacture, allocate & transport, store & distribute, schedule & administer, and monitor & re-open. It enables ecosystem participants at each of these stages to seamlessly share critical information among themselves while complying with privacy and consent regulations, and to scale up their operations so communities receive the required quantities of tests and vaccines. The suite includes the following key capabilities:

Research & Manufacture: A drug development platform for life sciences companies that provides faster access to new vaccines. The platform is powered by TCS' cognitive AI engine, data driven smart analytics and IoT to make clinical trials more agile and safe.

Allocate & Transport: Ensures secure transfer of controlled pharmaceuticals with real-time track and trace, and temperature monitoring through IoT and blockchain technology that integrates with ERP systems, and machine learning to monitor and optimize vaccine shipments.

Store & Distribute: Addresses challenges with the vaccine supply chain, including demand planning, supply visibility, and cold-storage handling. Enables digital ecosystems to provide faster access to vaccines.

Schedule & Administer: Improves customer engagement and provides transparency to vaccine administration and scheduling. Supports transportation coordination, contactless experiences, and patient surveys.

Monitor & Re-open: Offers an interoperable analytics platform that provides a view of patients and their vaccinations. In addition, the platform facilitates seamless travel, public gatherings, and safe office environments via secure orchestration of mandatory testing and inoculation data across stakeholders.

The COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Management Suite is powered by TCS PACETM, which brings together the best of TCS' innovation assets and practices.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 469,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

