Communities First Financial Corporation/Fresno First Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 10th

March 04, 2021 | About: OTCPK:CFST +0% OTCPK:CFST +0% OTCPK:CFST +0% OTCPK:CFST +0%

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

FRESNO, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresno First Bank (CFST), based in Fresno, California focused on Banking Services and Products, today announced that Steve Miller, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 10th.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: March 10th
TIME: 1:30 PM2:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3pzliV5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 29% to $4.42 million.
  • Net income increased 27% to $3.25 million or $1.07 per diluted share.
  • Return on average equity of 19.73%.
  • Return on average assets of 1.50%.
  • Revenue (net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased by 35% to $10.07 million.
  • Total assets increased 62% to $871.35 million.
  • Total loans (ex. HFS) increased 71% to $620.8 million.
  • Total deposits increased 50% to $726.3 million.
  • Shareholder equity increased 32% to $68.5 million.
  • Tangible shareholders' equity to total assets decreased 18% to 7.87%.
  • Book value increased 29% to $22.82 per share.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communities-first-financial-corporationfresno-first-bank-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-march-10th-301240592.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


