Suncrest Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 10th

SACRAMENTO and VISALIA, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK), based in the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region, focused on commercial, small business and agribusiness loans and cash management services and personal deposit products, today announced that Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO, Jean Carandang, CFO, Peter Nutz, Chief Credit Officer and Steve Jones, COO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 10th.

DATE: March 10th

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3pzliV5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

In 2020, increased EPS by 12%, return on average equity over 11% and posted net income of $13.1 million , up 10.3% over the prior year.

net income of , up 10.3% over the prior year. Fourth quarter 2020 added $59 million in new loan originations which is a single-quarter record.

in new loan originations which is a single-quarter record. Named Best Places to Work in 2020 and received Corporate Citizenship Award for Economic Development by the Sacramento Business Journal, Ranked in the Top quartile of Best Community Banks to Work For 2020 in study conducted by ICBA, Ranked Best Bank in the Porterville Recorder's Reader's Choice 2020.

Suncrest Bank recently declared its first cash dividend

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncrest-bank-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-march-10th-301240588.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com