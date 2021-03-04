>
Boost Mobile will now protect customer privacy and data with new 'Privacy Premium'

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:DISH -0.65%

- "Privacy Premium" provides protection from spammers; viruses, ransomware and other malware as well as call screening and visual voicemail

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 4, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today announced its new "Privacy Premium" offering for added protection from hackers trying to remotely infiltrate devices. At a time when both large carriers and web juggernauts have been exposed for selling customer data, Boost Mobile is aiming to protect users at the device level. The new value added service gives customers full digital protection, including online identity protection, limits virus exposure, blocks spammers and protects users' data in one convenient add-on, for just $5.99 per month.

DISH unveils new Boost Mobile logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH Network Corporation)

"Boost Mobile puts the power of our users' privacy first. As user data exploitation and online threats become more common, we are focused on protecting our users, their data and their privacy," said Stephen Stokols, who heads Boost Mobile. "We store more of our lives on our phones than ever, so it's increasingly important to protect those devices."

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created even more of a need for these privacy services; since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a 72% increase in ransomware, and mobile vulnerabilities have grown 50%1. Privacy Premium offers necessary data protection, including the following tools:

  • Secure Wi-Fi: Automatically encrypts data when the device joins any Wi-Fi network, protecting users from identity theft and keeping private information safe.
  • Call Screener Premium: Identifies reports and automatically blocks unwanted spam calls.
  • Premium Visual Voicemail: Conveniently transcribes voicemails to text and gives users the option to automatically forward visual voicemails to email.

Privacy Premium is available for Boost Mobile customers with compatible Android devices. All plans will be available on Boost Mobile's Expanded Data Network and include free protected mobile hotspot tethering.

For more details on Privacy Premium and other offers, please visit BoostMobile.com or any local Boost Mobile retail store.

About Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 According to Skybox Security report, "2020 Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boost-mobile-will-now-protect-customer-privacy-and-data-with-new-privacy-premium-301240810.html

SOURCE Boost Mobile


