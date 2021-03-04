Renalytix AI plc Issue of Shares Under the 2020 Employee Share Purchase Plan, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) ( RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, announces that under the Company’s Employee Share Purchase Plan (“the ESPP”), new 17,652 ordinary shares of £0.0025 each in the capital of the Company (“the Ordinary Shares”) have been issued to settle the purchase of 8,826 American Depositary Shares, each representing two Ordinary Shares (“ADSs”) by employees who participated in the ESPP. Further details in relation to the ESPP were contained in the Company’s announcement of 2 September 2020.



O. James Sterling, Chief Financial Officer, participated in the plan and acquired 4,596 ordinary shares (2,298 ADSs) at £4.50 per share ($12.563 per ADS).

The purchase of ADSs by certain employees of the Company who are treated as affiliates under U.S. securities laws (including O. James Sterling, Chief Financial Officer) will be settled once certain additional U.S. securities law requirements have been complied with.

An application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that admission of the 17,652 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM will become effective on, or around, 9 March 2021 ("Admission").

Total voting rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 72,047,286 Ordinary Shares in issue with each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company has no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company following Admission will therefore be 72,047,286.



About Kidney Disease

Kidney disease is now recognised as a public health epidemic affecting over 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, currently have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Further, the CDC reports that 9 out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it and 1 out of 2 people with very low kidney function who are not on dialysis do not know they have CKD*. Kidney disease is referred to as a “silent killer” because it often has no symptoms and can go undetected until a very advanced stage. Each year kidney disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer. Every day, 13 patients in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.

About RenalytixAI

RenalytixAI is a developer of clinical grade, artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company's products are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease diagnosis, transplant management, clinical care, and patient stratification for drug clinical trials. For more information, visit renalytixai.com

Notification of dealings in shares by PDMRs of the Company:

1. Details of PDMR / PDMR Associate (a) Name O. James Sterling (b) Position / status Chief Financial Officer (c) Initial notification /



amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (d) Description of the financial instrument Acquisition of Ordinary Shares to be converted to American Depositary Shares (e) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (f) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: £4.50



Volume: 4,596 shares



4,596 shares



£20,682 (h) Date of the transaction 4 March 2021 (i) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



