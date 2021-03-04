>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Marlin Technology Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of Class A Ordinary Shares and Redeemable Warrants Commencing March 5, 2021

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:FINMU -0.3%

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlin Technology Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FINM) today announced the holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants underlying the units commencing on March 5, 2021. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol FINMU and the Class A ordinary shares and the redeemable warrants will trade under the symbols FINM and FINMW, respectively.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 12, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marlin-technology-corporation-announces-the-separate-trading-of-class-a-ordinary-shares-and-redeemable-warrants-commencing-march-5-2021-301241053.html

SOURCE Marlin Technology Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)