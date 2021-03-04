ViewRay Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

CLEVELAND, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Total revenue of $57 .0 million primarily from nine revenue units, including two system upgrades, compared to 2019 revenue of approximately $87.8 million , primarily from 15 revenue units, including two system upgrades.

.0 million primarily from nine revenue units, including two system upgrades, compared to 2019 revenue of approximately , primarily from 15 revenue units, including two system upgrades. Received 17 new orders for MRIdian systems, including two upgrades, totaling $94.6 million , compared to 22 new orders, including three upgrades, totaling $118.5 million in 2019.

, compared to 22 new orders, including three upgrades, totaling in 2019. Total backlog increased to $241 .3 million as of December 31, 2020 , compared to $227.3 million as of December 31, 2019 .

.3 million as of , compared to as of . Cash and cash equivalents were $156 .7 million as of December 31, 2020 . Cash burn in the fourth quarter of 2020 was approximately $7.2 million .

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total revenue of approximately $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily from three revenue units including one system upgrade, compared to total revenue of approximately $16.5 million , primarily from three revenue units including one system upgrade, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily from three revenue units including one system upgrade, compared to total revenue of approximately , primarily from three revenue units including one system upgrade, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Received five new orders for MRIdian systems totaling $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to four new orders totaling $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

2021 Public Offering of Common Stock

In January 2021 , the Company raised aggregate net proceeds of approximately $53.5 million after deducting the underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses via a public offering in which 11,856,500 shares of our common stock were issued and sold, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $4.85 per share.

"We are pleased with our solid fourth quarter and full year 2020 results despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our recently bolstered balance sheet, coupled with our clinical, strategic, and economic value propositions, have positioned us well for 2021 and beyond," said Scott Drake, President and CEO. "Innovation is the hallmark of ViewRay, and our pipeline is focused on sub-20 minute treatment times, improved workflow and efficiency, and cost reduction. By protecting and extending our innovation lead, we are improving the lives of cancer patients worldwide."

Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $18.5 million compared to $16.5 million for the same period last year. Total revenue for the full year 2020 was $57.0 million compared to $87.8 million for the full year 2019.

Total cost of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $18.3 million compared to $20.4 million for the same period last year. Total cost of revenue was $61.1 million for the full year 2020 compared to $93.3 million for the full year 2019.

Total gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.2 million, compared to a gross margin of $(3.9) million for the same period last year. Total gross margin for the full year 2020 was $(4.1) million compared to $(5.5) million for the full year 2019.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $25.5 million, compared to $28.5 million for the same period last year. Total operating expenses for the full year 2020 were $101.9 million compared to $115.3 million for the full year 2019.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $26.1 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $35.2 million, or $0.31 per share, for the same period last year. Net loss for the full year 2020 was $107.9 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $120.2 million, or $1.18 per share, for the full year 2019.

ViewRay had total cash and cash equivalents of $156.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Financial Guidance

Due to the ongoing impact and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic globally, the company will not be providing financial guidance at this time.

Conference Call and Webcast

ViewRay will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The dial-in numbers are (844) 277-1426 for domestic callers and (336) 525-7129 for international callers. The conference ID number is 5976583. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

After the live webcast, a replay will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's website, under "Financial Events and Webinars", for 14 days following the call. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until March 11, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the conference ID number 5976583.

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades, and installations, ViewRay's expectations for 2021 and beyond and ViewRay's conference calls to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



VIEWRAY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue:



























Product $ 14,447



$ 14,029



$ 42,742



$ 79,504

Service

3,891





2,321





13,800





7,803

Distribution rights

119





119





475





475

Total revenue

18,457





16,469





57,017





87,782

Cost of revenue:





























Product

14,954





17,078





49,347





80,446

Service

3,349





3,325





11,729





12,814

Total cost of revenue

18,303





20,403





61,076





93,260

Gross margin

154





(3,934)





(4,059)





(5,478)

Operating expenses:





























Research and development

7,215





6,659





25,008





23,794

Selling and marketing

3,596





5,961





15,181





25,806

General and administrative

14,683





15,829





61,729





65,717

Total operating expenses

25,494





28,449





101,918





115,317

Loss from operations

(25,340)





(32,383)





(105,977)





(120,795)

Interest income

4





330





791





1,721

Interest expense

(124)





(1,425)





(3,307)





(4,327)

Other income (expense), net

(639)





(1,731)





585





3,202

Loss before provision for income taxes $ (26,099)



$ (35,209)



$ (107,908)



$ (120,199)

Provision for income taxes

—





—





—





—

Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (26,099)



$ (35,209)



$ (107,908)



$ (120,199)

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature related to Series A convertible preferred stock

—





—





—





—

Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (26,099)



$ (35,209)



$ (107,908)



$ (120,199)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.18)



$ (0.31)



$ (0.73)



$ (1.18)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

148,530,746





114,585,685





147,895,561





102,001,954

































Gross Orders $ 24,000



$ 21,210



$ 94,604



$ 118,488

Backlog $ 241,334



$ 227,312



$ 241,334



$ 227,312









VIEWRAY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,



2020



2019

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,720



$ 226,783

Accounts receivable

11,769





16,817

Inventory, net of allowance of $2,286 and $1,363, respectively

46,641





55,031

Deposits on purchased inventory

2,084





6,457

Deferred cost of revenue

1,954





3,466

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,257





3,310

Total current assets

224,425





311,864

Property and equipment, net

24,062





23,399

Restricted cash

1,460





1,404

Intangible assets, net

50





55

Right-of-use assets

10,129





11,720

Other assets

1,426





1,577

TOTAL ASSETS $ 261,552



$ 350,019

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 9,984



$ 13,739

Accrued liabilities

19,281





21,390

Customer deposits

15,463





9,662

Operating lease liability, current

2,089





2,264

Current portion of long-term debt

-





1,556

Deferred revenue, current portion

10,094





10,457

Total current liabilities

56,911





59,068

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

2,572





3,553

Long-term debt

56,940





53,995

Warrant liability

4,864





5,373

Operating lease liability, noncurrent

9,043





10,479

Other long-term liabilities

956





1,377

TOTAL LIABILITIES

131,286





133,845

Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)













Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and 2019; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019

—





—

Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and 2019; 148,615,351 and 147,191,695 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019

1,476





1,462

Additional paid-in capital

755,874





733,888

Accumulated deficit

(627,084)





(519,176)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

130,266





216,174

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 261,552



$ 350,019



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewray-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301240742.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.