Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. Completes Name Change in State of Delaware to ClassWorx (R), Inc. Will Apply to FINRA Next

March 05, 2021 | About: OTCPK:CHNO +0%

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of ClassWorx.com, a Virtual Online Directory for anyone offering Virtual Events Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc., applied for and has completed its name change to ClassWorx®, Inc. in the State of Delaware. The company will apply to FINRA for the name change and stock ticker symbol to better reflect the name ClassWorx.

Raymond Firth stated, "With the launch of ClassWorx, we are focused on building the ClassWorx brand. Changing the name of the company was the first of several steps we are taking to achieve this goal. Next we will apply for the name change with FINRA and the ticker symbol."

The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook, counsel to ClassWorx, Inc., prepared the name change filing in Delaware and will be filing the name change and ticker symbol with FINRA.

About ClassWorx

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. ClassWorx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:
Raymond Firth
470-448-4734
www.classworx.com

SOURCE: Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633783/Chill-N-Out-Cryotherapy-Inc-Completes-Name-Change-in-State-of-Delaware-to-ClassWorx-R-Inc-Will-Apply-to-FINRA-Next

