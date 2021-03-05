NeoPhotonics to Host Call to Discuss Optical Communications Trends and Technologies on March 10, 2021

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced management will host a conference call to discuss trends in optical communications and related technologies on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.The session will focus on industry trends and on NeoPhotonics’ product and technology differentiation addressing important issues for the introduction and growth of 400Gbps Pluggable Modules for DCI to Long Haul Applications. That is, for 400ZR and Speed Over Distance, as distance or reach extends, the range of applications that will benefit from IP over DWDM architectures in optical networks increases. This webinar will showcase NeoPhotonics 400ZR and 400ZR+ solutions and illustrate the technologies required for these demanding applications.The event will be hosted by:





Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO





Ferris Lipscomb, Ph.D., VP of Marketing





Wupen Yuen, Ph.D., SVP and Chief Product Officer





Winston Way, Ph.D., CTO







To listen to the live webcast, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.neophotonics.com%2Fevents[/url]. A replay of the event will be available approximately one hour following the event at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.neophotonics.com%2Fevents[/url]







