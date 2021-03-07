A Trio of Fast-Growing Revenue Stock Picks

The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share increase at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 2% over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. stock market traded at $3,841.94 at close on Friday, up by more than 90% over the past five years through March 5.
Thus, investors may be interested in the following stocks as they have surpassed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.
Medtronic
The first company that makes the cut is Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).
Based in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronic is a manufacturer and seller of medical devices and therapies.
The company saw its revenue per share increase by 3.3% on average every year over the past five years.
The share price grew about 55% over the past five years to close at $118.26 on Friday for a market capitalization of $159.35 billion and a 52-week range of $72.13 to $120.53 per share.
Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $134.04 per share, reflecting nearly 13.34% upside from Friday's close.
GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.
Golar LNG
The second company that meets the criteria is Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLNG).
Based in Bermuda, Golar LNG is a midstream operator of liquefaction natural gas infrastructures.
The company saw its revenue per share increase by 42.9% on average every year over the past five years.
The stock is up more than 10% so far this year, bouncing back strongly from a disappointing 2020 in terms of share price performance. The stock closed at $10.72 on Friday for a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a 52-week range of $4.54 to $15.12.
Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock with an average target price of $18.39 per share.
GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.
Chubb
The third company that qualifies is Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB).
Based in Switzerland, Chubb is an insurance company.
The company saw its revenue per share increase by 5.6% on average every year over the past five years.
The stock has gained 46.5% over the past five years to close at $171.67 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $77.29 billion and a 52-week range of $87.35 to $172.54.
Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $172.33 per share.
GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.
Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.
