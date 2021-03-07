>
Alberto Abaterusso
A Trio of Fast-Growing Revenue Stock Picks

Their 5-year revenue per share growth rates have outperformed the S&P 500

March 07, 2021 | About: MDT +2.59% GLNG +1.8% CB +3.42%

The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share increase at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 2% over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. stock market traded at $3,841.94 at close on Friday, up by more than 90% over the past five years through March 5.

Thus, investors may be interested in the following stocks as they have surpassed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Medtronic

The first company that makes the cut is Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronic is a manufacturer and seller of medical devices and therapies.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 3.3% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price grew about 55% over the past five years to close at $118.26 on Friday for a market capitalization of $159.35 billion and a 52-week range of $72.13 to $120.53 per share.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $134.04 per share, reflecting nearly 13.34% upside from Friday's close.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

Golar LNG

The second company that meets the criteria is Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Based in Bermuda, Golar LNG is a midstream operator of liquefaction natural gas infrastructures.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 42.9% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock is up more than 10% so far this year, bouncing back strongly from a disappointing 2020 in terms of share price performance. The stock closed at $10.72 on Friday for a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a 52-week range of $4.54 to $15.12.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock with an average target price of $18.39 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

Chubb

The third company that qualifies is Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB).

Based in Switzerland, Chubb is an insurance company.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 5.6% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock has gained 46.5% over the past five years to close at $171.67 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $77.29 billion and a 52-week range of $87.35 to $172.54.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $172.33 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from UniversitÃ  degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

