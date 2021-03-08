Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Publication of Scheme Document

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

Recommended Cash Offer

for

Dialog Semiconductor Plc ("Dialog")

by

Renesas Electronics Corporation ("Renesas")

Publication of Scheme Document

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / On 8 February 2021, Dialog and Renesas announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Renesas for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog (the "Offer"). It is intended that the Offer will be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme").

Dialog and Renesas are pleased to announce that a circular in relation to the Scheme (the "Scheme Document") is being sent, or made available, to Dialog Shareholders today. The Scheme Document sets out, amongst other things, a letter from the Chair of Dialog, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme, an explanatory statement, notices of the Meetings, an expected timetable of principal events and details of the action to be taken by Dialog Shareholders.

As described in the Scheme Document, in order to become effective, the Scheme requires, amongst other things, the approval of Dialog Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the passing of a special resolution at the Dialog General Meeting, and then the approval of the Court.

The Court Meeting and the Dialog General Meeting to approve the Scheme (and the steps contemplated by the Scheme) are scheduled to be held at 2.00 p.m. (London time) and 2.15 p.m. (London Time) respectively (or in the case of the General Meeting as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting is concluded or adjourned) on 9 April 2021 at Reynolds Porter Chamberlain LLP, Tower Bridge House, St. Katherine's Way, London E1W 1AA.

In light of the current COVID-19 Restrictions, attendance and voting in person at the Meetings will not be permitted, but Dialog Shareholders are reminded that they can remotely attend, submit written questions and/or any objections (in the case of the Court Meeting) and vote at the Court Meeting or the Dialog General Meeting via the Virtual Meeting Platform, as described in the Scheme Document.

Subject to approval at the Meetings, Court approval and the satisfaction or waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, the Scheme is expected to become effective in the second half of 2021.

Timetable

The expected timetable of principal events is set out below

Event Time1 and/or date Latest time for lodging Blue Forms of Proxy / Instruction for Court Meeting 2.00 p.m. (London time) on 7 April 20212 Latest time for lodging White Forms of Proxy / Instruction for Dialog General Meeting 2.15 p.m. (London time) on 7 April 20213 Voting Record Time 6.30 p.m. (London time) on 7 April 20214 Court Meeting 2.00 p.m. (London time) on 9 April 2021 Dialog General Meeting 2.15 p.m. (London time) on 9 April 20215 The following dates and times associated with the Scheme are subject to change and will depend on, among other things, the date on which Conditions to the Scheme are satisfied or, if capable of waiver, waived, the date on which the Court sanctions the Scheme and ongoing discussions with Clearstream and the FSE. Dialog will give adequate notice of all of these dates and times, when known, by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service, with such announcement being made available on Dialog's website at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/. Further updates and changes to these times will, at Dialog's discretion, be notified in the same way. See also note (1). Court Sanction Hearing a date expected to be no later than 14 days after the satisfaction (or, if applicable, waiver) of Conditions 2(a) to (k) (inclusive) set out in Part A of Part IV (Conditions and Further Terms of the Scheme and the Acquisition) of the Scheme Document ("D") Last day for dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, Dialog Shares D+1 Business Day Suspension of dealings in, Dialog Shares After end of trading hours of the FSE on D+1 Business Day Scheme Record Time 6.30 p.m. (London time) on D+1 Business Day Effective Date of Scheme After 6.30 p.m. (London time) on D+1 Business Day Latest date for despatch of electronic payments (and, if relevant, cheques) for cash consideration due under the Scheme Within 14 days of the Effective Date Cancellation of listing of Dialog Shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange In due course Scheme Long-Stop Date 21 January 20226





Notes: The dates and times given are indicative only and are based on current expectations and are subject to change (including as a result of changes to the regulatory timetable). References to times are to London, United Kingdom time unless otherwise stated. If any of the times and/or dates above change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Dialog Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. It is requested that the Blue Forms of Proxy / Instruction for the Court Meeting be lodged not later than 48 hours prior to the time appointed for the Court Meeting or, if the Court Meeting is adjourned, the time fixed for any adjourned Court Meeting (excluding any part of such 48 hour period falling on a non-working day). If the Blue Form of Proxy / Instruction is not lodged by this time, it may be emailed to Martina Zawadzki by email at [email protected] any time prior to the commencement of the Court Meeting. In order to be valid, the White Forms of Proxy / Instruction for the Dialog General Meeting must be received by Dialog Semiconductor Plc c/o Art-of-Conference - Martina Zawadzki (if by email, at [email protected]), by 2.15 p.m. (London time) on 7 April 2021 or, if the Dialog General Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours prior to the time fixed for the adjourned Dialog General Meeting (excluding any such 48 hour period falling on a non-working day). If the White Form of Proxy / Instruction is not lodged by the relevant time, it will be invalid. If either the Court Meeting or the Dialog General Meeting is adjourned, the Voting Record Time for the adjourned meeting will be 6.30 p.m. (London time) on the day which is two Business Days prior to the date of the adjourned meeting. To commence at 2.15 p.m. (London time) or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting concludes or is adjourned. This is the last date by which the Scheme may become Effective. However, the Long Stop Date may be extended to such later date as may be agreed by Dialog and Renesas (with the Takeover Panel's consent and as the Court may approve (if such approval(s) are required)).

The Scheme Document will be available on the Dialog and Renesas websites at http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/acquisition and https://www.renesas.com/us/en/about/investor-relations/offer-for-dialog during the period up to and including the Effective Date or the date on which the Scheme lapses or is withdrawn, whichever is earlier.

For information purposes only, the Scheme Document will also be sent, or made available to, to holders of options over Dialog shares and persons with information rights.

Shareholder helpline

If Dialog Shareholders have any questions about the Scheme Document, the Court Meeting or the Dialog General Meeting, or are in doubt about the procedure for completing and returning of the Forms of Proxy / Instruction, please call Link Market Services (Frankfurt) GmbH between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. (Frankfurt time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in Germany) on 06196 8870 555 (from within Germany) or +49 (0) 6196 8870 555 (if calling from outside of Germany). Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones. Please note that Link Market Services (Frankfurt) GmbH cannot provide advice on the merits of the Acquisition or the Scheme or give any financial, legal or tax advice.

Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Scheme Document.

Enquiries:

Renesas

Investor Relations: Masayuki Nagayama

Public Relations: Kyoko Okamoto +81 (3) 6773 3002

+81 (3) 6773 3001 Nomura

(Financial adviser to Renesas)

Guy Hayward-Cole, Henry Phillips, Gbolahan Ladipo +44 (0) 207 102 1000 Dialog

Mark Tyndall

Jose Cano +49 (0) 1727 226 409

+44 (0) 1793 756 961 J.P. Morgan Cazenove

(Financial adviser and corporate broker to Dialog)

Bill Hutchings, James Robinson +44 (0) 207 742 4000 Qatalyst Partners

(Financial adviser to Dialog)

Jason DiLullo, Peter Spofforth



+44 (0) 203 700 8820 FTI Consulting

(PR adviser to Dialog)

Matt Dixon, Rob Mindell

+ 44 (0) 203 727 1000

Covington & Burling LLP is acting as legal adviser to Renesas and Linklaters LLP is acting as legal adviser to Dialog.

Contact:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

