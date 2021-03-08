Cobalt Confirmed Recoverable in Preliminary Metallurgy Tests

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview"), ("Company") (TSXV:DBG) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (FRANKFURT: 1D4) is pleased to announce positive results from its metallurgical test program for Cobalt, Copper and Gold is confirmed and follow-up tests are currently continuing at Sepro Laboratories. The current test program has been designed to determine the recoverability of Cobalt in Lisle deposit in addition to Copper and Gold. (Refer to Company's news release dated July the 3rd, 2020).

Initial flotation rougher tests of gravity separation tails have shown that Cobalt can be "recovered" to a pyrite concentrate. Subsequent tests, which will include regrinding and cleaning, are aimed at improving selectivity as well as recoveries and producing a high-gold copper concentrate and a high-cobalt pyrite concentrate. This work will be completed in the forthcoming weeks and results will be announced.

The potential for the recovery of additional metallic elements including Palladium and Nickel is currently being evaluated and may be included in the test program after technical review.

The test work program is led by EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM SME, Technical Director of Coffey. Metallurgical extraction studies of the HAT Gold Rich Copper Porphyry Project drill core samples will allow preliminary metallurgical characterization of mineralization and evaluate the metallic content recoverability.

Coffey and Tetra Tech provide metallurgical consulting services to the battery and technologies metals sectors including copper, cobalt, nickel, manganese, vanadium, lithium and graphite.

2020 Assay results:

Company is currently awaiting the assays from its late 2020 drilling program. Assay results will be announced immediately following verification and interpretation. Data will be added to the Hat Project database and used in planning the 2021 field program.

Qualified Persons:

EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM SME of Coffey, Tetra Tech consulting is Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project Metallurgical Studies as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is independent of Doubleview.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

