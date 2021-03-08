5 Energy Stocks Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratios

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following energy companies were trading with low price-sales ratios as of March 8.
Enbridge
Shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) were trading around $35.14 with a price-sales ratio of 2.30 and a price-earnings ratio of 30.04.
The U.S. energy generation, distribution and transportation company has a $71.25 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 5.59% over the past decade.
The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $12.35, suggesting it is overpriced by 184%.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with ENB. Click here to check it out.
- List of 52-Week Lows
- List of 3-Year Lows
- List of 5-Year Lows
The aerospace and defense company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.05% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.03%.
Valero Energy
On Monday, Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) was trading around $77.53 per share with a price-sales ratio of 0.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.
The U.S. independent refiner has a market cap of $31.67 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 14.09% over the past 10 years.
With a 0.76% stake, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.53% and Simons' firm with 0.11%.
Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP (ET) was trading around $7.87 on Monday with a price-sales ratio of 0.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.15.
The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 5.70% over the past decade.
The company's largest guru shareholder is David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.89% of outstanding shares, followed by David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.82% and Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.
ONEOK
ONEOK Inc. (OKE) was trading around $47.77 with a price-sales ratio of 2.42 and a price-earnings ratio of 34.37.
The company, which is a provider of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation, has a market cap of $21.25 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 9.84% over the past decade.
The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $14.88, suggesting it is overpriced by 221%.
With a 0.46% stake, the Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% and Simons' firm with 0.03%.
Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) shares were trading around $69.08 with a price-sales ratio of 1.95.
The company has a $17.51 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 21.86% over the past decade.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%, NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
Read more here:
- 5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Business
- 5 Industrial Stocks Outperforming the Market
- 5 Retailers Popular Among Gurus
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.