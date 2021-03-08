>
Articles 

Kish Bancorp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 11

March 08, 2021 | About: OTCPK:KISB +0% OTCPK:KISB +0%

Kish Bancorp, Inc. invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kish Bancorp, Inc. (KISB), based in State College, focused on banking, insurance, and financial services, today announced that William P. Hayes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Gregory T. Hayes, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mark J. Cvrkel, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 11.

DATE: Thursday, March 11
TIME: 10:30 a.m. ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3pzliV5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • 2020 net income increased 14.72% year-over-year
  • More than 800 PPP loans delivered
  • Completed conversion of core processing system
  • Completed construction of the Kish Innovation Center
  • Acquired Sausman Insurance Agency
  • Expansion into new markets

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA with executive offices in State College. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates seventeen offices and financial centers in Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, and Juniata counties. In addition to Kish Bank, other business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers trust, fiduciary, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com. KISB is the OTC stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kish-bancorp-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-on-march-11-301242312.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


