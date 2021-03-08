>
"OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: a CBS Primetime Special" Delivers Broadcast Television Event â€“ 17.1 Million Viewers; Two-Hour Interview Is the Most-Watched-Non-Super-Bowl-Sunday Primetime Event on Any Network in Over a Year

March 08, 2021 | About: NAS:VIAC +12.69% NAS:VIACA +12.73%

Last night’s two-hour CBS special, OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY delivered 17.1 million viewers, the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special during the current 2020-2021 season, according to Nielsen fast national ratings for Sunday, March 7.

Oprah Winfrey’s extraordinary interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was the night’s top program, averaging 17.1 million viewers, while also dominating in key demos (3.6 in adults 25-54 and 2.6 in adults 18-49). This was the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special since the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020.

In social media, last night’s interview drove 12 billion potential impressions. In the week leading up to the event, it drove 28.3 billion potential impressions. The special dominated the night – with the word Meghan trending within the top 10 in the U.S. for 12 hours and peaking at #1. #OprahMeghanHarry, Archie, Kate, Charles, Diana, William and Royal all trended within the top 10 last night as well.

This was CBS’ most-live-streamed event outside of the NFL and Super Bowl Sunday this season. The special is available to stream for free, on demand, on the CBS App and CBS.com. Finally, the CBS App is currently the #1 app in Apple’s App Store.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005740/en/


