Prem Watsa Comments on Helios Fairfax Partners

March 08, 2021 | About: TSX:HFPC.U -2.11%
2020 was another disappointing year for Fairfax Africa with net losses of $207 million. To strengthen the platform, we merged Fairfax Africa and Helios Investment Partners to form Helios Fairfax Partners (TSX:HFPC.U) (''HFP''), forming the premier Africa-focused alternative investment manager, under the leadership of Tope Lawani and Babatunde Soyeye, the co-founders and managing partners of Helios Investment Partners, a private equity firm which they founded 15 years ago and which has had great success investing in Africa. Tope and Baba have assumed the roles of Co-Chief Executive Officers and directors of HFP. Fairfax continues to hold 32% of the equity and 53% of the votes of HFP. Together, Fairfax and Helios will be the ultimate controlling party of HFP. Going forward, investors in HFP will benefit from net management fee income, 25% of carry fee income from the past and half of carry fee income going forward from Helios' private equity funds. This flow through structure will bring a regular stream of earnings and cash flow for HFP in addition to appreciation potential of its cash and investments on the balance sheet. We are very excited about the future prospects for HFP in Africa under Tope and Baba's leadership. Please read HFP's annual letter to shareholders to learn more about the new strategy and exciting opportunities in Africa.

From Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2020 annual shareholder letter.

