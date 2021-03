Prem Watsa Comments on Dexterra

The development of Dexterra's ( TSX:DXT ) business was dramatically reshaped by the reverse takeover in May 2020 of Horizon North. Dexterra, now a listed public company and led by John MacCuish, has a vision to build a Canadian support services champion. Its activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management, workforce accommodations, and forestry and modular build capabilities, including being a leader in social housing projects. Dexterra has publicly stated that it is on course in the next few years for Cdn$1 billion in revenue and Cdn$100 million in EBITDA.