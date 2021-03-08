>
Sydnee Gatewood
Prem Watsa Comments on Resolute Forest Products

Guru stock highlight

March 08, 2021 | About: RFP -0.84%
Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) purchased three sawmills in the southeastern United States in early 2020, which turned out to be very good timing. During the pandemic demand for lumber has been strong, causing the price to spike to historic highs. Resolute's share price rose from a low of $1.15 in March to recently trading above $9.50. In 2020 Resolute allocated capital to shareholders by repurchasing 6.9 million shares, or 8% of outstanding, at an average price of $4.28 per share. 2021 looks like a promising year for Resolute as lumber prices remain high, pulp prices show signs of strengthening and Resolute's tissue business continues to develop. Yves Laflamme, Resolute's CEO, announced his retirement after a very successful 40-year career at Resolute. We thank Yves for his contribution to Resolute and wish him the best in his retirement. Resolute has appointed Remi Lalonde as its new CEO. Remi has great experience from being Resolute's CFO but also has operating experience from managing Resolute's Thunder Bay pulp mill. We look forward to Remi's leadership at Resolute. Remi has strengthened the leadership team by hiring Hugues Simon as President of Wood Products and Sylvain Girard as CFO.

From Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2020 annual shareholder letter.

