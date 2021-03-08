>
Sydnee Gatewood
Prem Watsa Comments on Kennedy Wilson

March 08, 2021 | About: KW +2.53%

We have an outstanding partnership with Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW), led by its founder and CEO Bill McMorrow and Bill's partners, Mary Ricks and Matt Windisch. Since we met them in 2010 we have invested $1,130 million in real estate, received cash proceeds of $1,054 million and still have real estate worth about $582 million. Our average annual realized return on completed projects is approximately 20%. We also own 9% of the company.

More recently we have been investing with Kennedy Wilson in first mortgage loans secured by high-quality real estate in the western United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom with a loan to value ratio of less than 60%. At the end of 2020 we had committed to mortgage loans of approximately $1.5 billion at an average yield of 5% and an average maturity of four years. We are very grateful to Bill and his team for a very profitable and enjoyable relationship.

From Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2020 annual shareholder letter.

