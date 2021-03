Prem Watsa Comments on Exco

Fairfax owns 44% of Exco ( EXCE ), a U.S. oil and gas producer. Despite weak energy prices in 2020, Exco generated $128 million in EBITDA and $36 million in free cash flow. Net debt fell to $145 million (1.1 times EBITDA). Led by Chairman John Wilder and CEO Hal Hickey, Exco achieved these results through high field level productivity and company-wide cost control. In December, Exco recorded its 73rd month without a lost time incident. Exco's Chairman, John Wilder, is a great partner. We are well served by his leadership.