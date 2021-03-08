Prem Watsa Comments on Mosaic

In 2017 Fairfax invested Cdn$100 million in preferred shares yielding 6% per annum, Cdn$50 million in senior secured debentures yielding 5% per annum and 17 million warrants of Mosaic (TSXV:M), implying a fully diluted ownership of 61%. Chairman John Mackay and CEO Mark Gardhouse have done an outstanding job building a portfolio of established businesses in niche markets across western Canada and Ontario. Since our investment, Mosaic has generated approximately Cdn$70 million in free cash flow and in the very difficult 2020 year managed its western Canada businesses well.

From Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2020 annual shareholder letter.