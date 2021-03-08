>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Ardagh Group S.A. Announces 20-F Filing

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:ARD +2.24%

PR Newswire

LUXEMBOURG, March 8, 2021

LUXEMBOURG, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) announces that it has filed its annual report, including its audited consolidated financial statements, on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ardagh Group logo 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Group S.A.)

Ardagh's Form 20-F can be accessed through our website at www.ardaghgroup.com/investors and is available in print, free of charge, to any shareholder who requests a copy.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh is a global supplier of infinitely-recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7 billion.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-group-sa-announces-20-f-filing-301242754.html

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)