Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2021

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021
NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.1 billion as of February 28, 2021, an increase of $1.9 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $229 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $202 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
1/31/2021
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
2/28/2021
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$9,503
($39)
$415
($100)
$9,779
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,873
(5)
185
-
6,053
Advisory
18,444
107
537
-
19,088
Total Institutional Accounts
33,820
63
1,137
(100)
34,920
Open-end Funds
35,918
165
648
(53)
36,678
Closed-end Funds
11,433
1
101
(49)
11,486
Total AUM
$81,171
$229
$1,886
($202)
$83,084
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
