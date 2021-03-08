>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2021

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:CNS +1.11%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.1 billion as of February 28, 2021, an increase of $1.9 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $229 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $202 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)







($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

1/31/2021

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

2/28/2021

Institutional Accounts:






Japan Subadvisory

$9,503

($39)

$415

($100)

$9,779

Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,873

(5)

185

-

6,053

Advisory

18,444

107

537

-

19,088

Total Institutional Accounts

33,820

63

1,137

(100)

34,920

Open-end Funds

35,918

165

648

(53)

36,678

Closed-end Funds

11,433

1

101

(49)

11,486

Total AUM

$81,171

$229

$1,886

($202)

$83,084

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-february-2021-301242728.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)