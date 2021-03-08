Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2021

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.1 billion as of February 28, 2021, an increase of $1.9 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $229 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $202 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 1/31/2021 Flows Appreciation Distributions 2/28/2021 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $9,503 ($39) $415 ($100) $9,779 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,873 (5) 185 - 6,053 Advisory 18,444 107 537 - 19,088 Total Institutional Accounts 33,820 63 1,137 (100) 34,920 Open-end Funds 35,918 165 648 (53) 36,678 Closed-end Funds 11,433 1 101 (49) 11,486 Total AUM $81,171 $229 $1,886 ($202) $83,084

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

