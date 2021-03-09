Epazz Holdings ZenaTech, Inc.: Greenheart CBD Hemp Mobile App Will be Powered by ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet v4.0

ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet has been downloaded more than 10,000 times

CHICAGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc . ( EPAZ), a provider of blockchain technology, a cryptocurrency mobile app, smart contracts and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that ZenaTech, Inc. has released version four (v.4.0) of its ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet, which has more than 10,000 downloads. Greenheart CBD Hemp Mobile will be powered by ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet for assisting with processing payments.

The ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet app is part of the project, allowing Greenheart customers to use cryptocurrency to purchase items at Greenheart stores and online merchants. ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet will be expanded to carry multiple currencies and tokens. Furthermore, it will allow for the delivery of purchased products to the customer’s home.

Greenheart CBD is an Irish-owned company with a vision of bringing the finest Irish-made cannabidiol (CBD) oil products from seed to shelf in Ireland. The company helps farmers produce the best organic hemp crops and process them through cold-press extraction machinery in the most natural way possible. The company has spent years researching extraction methods with full traceability from seed to shelf. It aims to create standardized cold-press extraction procedures and the most effective CBD products for the end consumer.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO and chairman of Epazz Inc., said, “What differentiates Greenheart Punt tokens from other tokens and cryptocurrencies is its sustainability. ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet is on its fourth version with more than 10,000 downloads.”

Through collaboration with Epazz as a blockchain technology provider, Greenheart built the first distributed application marketplace for CBD products. The company uses the industry-leading decentralized platform Origin. Origin enables token investors to use the platform to purchase Greenheart CBD products using Ethereum or Greenheart Punt tokens. The dApp marketplace is now live. The company has issued Greenheart Punt tokens to expand its scope to the CBD community by offering its token holders a cost-effective and operationally efficient way to access the growing range of Greenheart CBD products.

The Greenheart mobile app will allow token holders to use their tokens to purchase current and future CBD products. Additionally, more Greenheart CBD Punt token holders means rapid growth of the token community, allowing for the development of advanced technology across Greenheart’s production process, including AI, drone technology and big data capabilities and analytics. It also enables easy payment processing using secure, encrypted blockchain technology.

Epazz Inc . ( www.epazz.com )

Epazz Inc. is a provider of blockchain apps and a cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system and DeskFlex room scheduling software.

Greenheart CBD ( www.greenheartcbd.ie )

Greenheart CBD is an Irish-owned company with a vision of using advanced systems to track plant health and bring the finest Irish grown and manufactured CBD products to the market. During CBD production, data gathered from AI drones are used to provide meaningful insights and data tracing for farmers and producers. The company’s Homogenized Cold Press technology uses no chemicals, is low on energy consumption and enables a zero-waste operation — producing the highest quality, organic verification and end-to-end product traceability. The company recently launched its product token — the Greenheart Punt — allowing its token holders to access its CBD products at the greatest possible discount. The Greenheart Punt token is backed by a real commodity — 1,000 liters of Greenheart’s CBD oil in year one (with a retail value of $4 million US dollars) — allowing token holders to redeem their tokens directly on the app’s marketplace for Greenheart CBD oil at a significant discount compared with the retail market price.

