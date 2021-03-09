Global Online Retailer Expands Deployment of Orion Energy-Efficient Custom LED Lighting Fixtures at Ten New Facilities Across U.S. with Orders Totaling $7.6M

MANITOWOC, Wis., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) ( Orion Lighting ) is a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. Orion announced today that it has received commitments to provide custom LED lighting fixtures for ten additional new facilities of an existing global online retail customer. The ten projects, with anticipated revenue of approximately $7.6 million, will begin in Orion’s fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ending March 31, 2021 and are expected to be completed in Orion’s fiscal 2022 ending March 31, 2022.



Orion CEO Mike Altschaefl commented, “Working with a long-term electrical contractor partner to successfully complete past projects placed Orion in an excellent position to build upon the relationship by being selected as their LED lighting supplier for ten additional new facilities. We believe there is an opportunity for this relationship to continue expanding as the customer leverages the illumination, value and energy efficiency benefits of our solutions across their national footprint.

“Given Orion’s commitment to industry leading quality, energy-efficiency and customer service, we are especially proud of follow-on orders from existing customers. We view these follow-on orders as a testament to the competitiveness of our custom product design capabilities, our industry-leading quality and energy efficiency, as well as to our commitment to the highest-level of customer service. Orion products also have a reputation for ease of installation with contractors, on top of our commitment to on-time delivery of customized products.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy-efficient LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

