Mesa Airlines named to Forbes' 2021 'America's Best' List

PHOENIX, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. ( MESA) today announced it has been named in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2021.

It is Mesa’s first time on the list and as the only regional airline, it shows the resilience of the company during one of the toughest years yet. “We are excited to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best midsize employers, especially given the impact COVID has had on our industry and business,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We hope to continue this momentum and remain at the top of our class.”

Forbes partnered with Statista to select America's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for large or midsize companies. Survey participants were asked to anonymously rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. The survey has been conducted on companies across 25 industry sectors employing more than 1,000 employees in the United States.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 106 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of February 28th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 16 aircraft with approximately 393 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations

Susan Donofrio

[email protected]

Media

Megan Bilbao

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dae540b-d5e5-48e7-8b08-85eadf38e457



