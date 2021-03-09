Iridium Names Tony Frazier to Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) today announced that Tony Frazier has been elected to the Iridium Board of Directors, effective March 9, 2021. As a director on the Iridium Board, Frazier will help with strategic oversight of Iridium's business enterprise.

Frazier currently serves as Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations for Maxar Technologies, which he joined in 2017 after its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. At Maxar, Frazier leads all sales, business development and services delivery for the company. Prior to this, Frazier held increasingly senior roles at DigitalGlobe, GeoEye and Cisco Systems, and is a member of the board of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance as well as the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship.

In joining the Iridium Board of Directors, Frazier is bringing extensive experience including an excellent track record with growing satellite and data anlytics companies. This is of particular value for Iridium, where his familiarity with space industry players, services and trends will be an ongoing asset as the company continues to expand and explore new business areas.

"Tony brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and business acumen to the Iridium Board of Directors, and we're excited to welcome him," said Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium. "As our company has completed its financial transformation and entered a period of strong free-cash-flow generation, Tony brings an ideal skill set to help further Iridium's mission and help us plan toward our bright future."

Frazier holds a Bachelor of Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA with distinction from Harvard University.

