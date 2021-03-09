Summit Midstream Partners, LP Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

HOUSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) announced today that it has filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This report contains SMLP's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the report is available for viewing and downloading on SMLP's website at www.summitmidstream.com.

SMLP unitholders may request a hard copy of the report, free of charge, by submitting a written request via email to [email protected] or via mail to:

Summit Midstream Partners, LP

Attn: Investor Relations

910 Louisiana Street, Suite 4200

Houston, TX 77002

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a value-driven limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Permian Basin, which includes the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in New Mexico; (v) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (vi) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMLP has an equity investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which is developing natural gas transmission infrastructure that will provide transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMLP also has an equity investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

